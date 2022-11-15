Jawanum Mullappoovum: First Look Poster Featuring Sshivada, Sumesh Chandran Unveiled

Mollywood actors Sshivada and Sumesh Chandran will be seen together in the upcoming film Jawanum Mullappoovum. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the film. Sshivada, the female lead in the film, shared the first look on Instagram. In the poster, they can be seen chilling on a concrete bridge. Sshivada is looking gorgeous as she is pointing something outside the frame while Sumesh can be seen looking at her and listening to her keenly.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Happy to share the first look poster of my next Jawanum Mullappoovum. Need all your prayers and support."

Here take a look at the poster:

It is said that actress Sshivada will be playing the role of a teacher named Jayasree and Sumesh will essay the role of Jawan Giridhar, who returns home after serving in the army. The storyline of the film is about two individuals who have trouble during the lockdown period. Both of them have personalities which are poles apart. However, they are holding on to the uncertainty of life.

The film has been directed by Raghumenon and Suresh Krishnan has penned the storyline, screenplay and dialogues. Sanal Anirudhan has been roped in as the editor for the film and the lyrics of the songs have been penned by BK Harinarayanan. The film is produced by Vinod Unnithan and Sameer Seth under the banner of Two Creative Minds.

Apart from Sumesh and Sshivada, Jawanum Mullappoovum also features Rahul Madhav, Baby Saadhika Menon, Devi Ajith, Balaji Sharma, Vinod Kedamangalam, Sabu Jacob, Cobra Rajesh, and several others in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, the actress Sahivada will be seen in Jeethu Joseph’s thriller film 12th Man and Jude Anthany Joseph directorial 2018. Sumesh was last seen in Drishyam 2 featuring Mohanlal in the lead.

