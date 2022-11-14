Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi Arrive at Rakesh Kumar's Prayer Meet, Pay Last Respects

Filmmaker Rakesh Kumar passed away last Thursday, November 10. According to reports, the director, aged 81, died after a long battle with cancer. In memory of the late director, a prayer meeting was held on Sunday, November 13 in Andheri, Mumbai. Members of his family shared an obituary note on social media while confirming the date and venue of the prayer meeting. Many prominent celebrities attended the event including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and more to pay their last respects to the veteran filmmaker.

Jaya Bachchan and her son Abhishek Bachchan came in together. Abhishek Bachchan was spotted greeting other attendees as he walked inside the venue.

Rakesh Kumar had collaborated with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on multiple projects including Yaarana, Mr. Natwarlal, Do Aur Do Paanch, Khoon Pasina, and more. However, Big B did not attend Kumar’s prayer meeting. In his blog, stating the reason behind his absence from paying last respects to the director, Amitabh Bachchan, revealed that he lacked courage to attend his funeral.

Amitabh Bachchan stated that he wouldn’t have been able to bear the sight of him leaving. “No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral… for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered,” he mentioned in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan added how Rakesh Kumar’s work has left a lasting impact on the Hindi film industry. “One by one they all leave. But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget, his sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana, his complete faith in his worth, and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety,” he continued.

The late veteran director, Rakesh Kumar, is survived by his wife, son, and a daughter.

