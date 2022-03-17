Jaya Bachchan Attends Shweta Bachchan's B'day Bash; Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai MIA

It was a white birthday bash for Shweta Bachchan. The columnist-author celebrates her birthday on Thursday, March 17, and hosted a star-studded bash to ring in her birthday with friends and family. Several stars including Shweta’s mother, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designer Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and many others were spotted making their way to the bash.

While most of these stars were spotted in their cars by the paparazzi, Manish Malhotra took fans inside the birthday bash with pictures on his Instagram Stories. The ace fashion designer posed with the birthday girl Shweta along with other guests such as Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Ananya and Shanaya, among others. The theme seemed to be white as all the guests picked out their best white outfits for the occasion. The party also served as a sweet Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum reunion as Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan and Aryan, who played the younger version of Shah Rukh in the movie, had come together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visibly missing at the party were Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. While the reason behind their absence remains unclear, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wished his ‘first-born.’ He wrote, “As it nears the hour, the wish shall be pronounced to the first-born - Shweta, named by Babuji as Shwetambara, the one clad in white, Saraswati the Goddess of Learning .. wisdom perception and good sense!"

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya were spotted at the airport on Wednesday night with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple and their daughter were reportedly headed for a vacation. In videos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen wearing a black ensemble for the flight while Abhishek opted for a grey sweatshirt and track pants. Aaradhya was seen white sweatshirt and a pair of black pants for the travel.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.