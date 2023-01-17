Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry With Paps; RRR Stars Ram Charan-Jr NTR Talk About Family Rivalry

On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan was spotted at the airport with her actor-husband Amitabh Bachchan when she got angry at paps again. In a video that emerged online, Jaya Bachchan was heard saying, “Please don’t take my pictures. You don’t understand english?" Later in the video, she also said, “Aise logo ko naukri se nikal dena chahiye (You must fire such people from their jobs)." Soon after the video was shared online, several social media users reacted to it and urged paps not to follow Jaya Bachchan.

RRR star Jr NTR and Ram Charan spoke about their families’ 3-decade-long rivalry in a new international interview. It is no secret that Jr NTR and Ram Charan come from legacy families. While Jr NTR, carries forward the legacy of the veteran actor-turned-politician N. T. Rama Rao, Ram Charan is the son of the Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. Speaking about turning their families’ rivalry into friendship, Ram Charan told LA Times that he and Jr NTR were tired of the rivalry news and just wanted to be friends.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s beloved dog Fudge passed away on Tuesday, Januay 17. The heartbreaking news of his passing was shared by Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh on Twitter. Sharing pictures of the pet dog with the late actor, Priyanka wrote, “So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken (sic)." Several fans of the Chhichhore star took to the thread and offered their condolences to the family. The news of Fudge’s death comes a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary.

Amid reports claiming that Sumbul Touqeer Khan might take voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 due to her father’s health issues, Mr Touqeer issued a statement clarifying the same. On Tuesday, Sumbul’s father issued a video statement and rubbished reports claiming his daughter will leave Bigg Boss 16 house due to his health issues. He mentioned that such rumours are only creating confusion and urged Sumbul’s fans to keep voting for her.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is one of the most awaited movies. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the film, Yash Raj Films announced on Tuesday that advance booking for Pathaan will open on January 20, which is five days before its theatrical release. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Besides SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

