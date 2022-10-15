Jaya Bachchan Leaves Daughter Shweta Nanda Speechless With Her Shocking Revelation

Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya is all the rage right now. With the three generations of the Bachchan family spilling some never heard before secrets of their lustrous clan. Following that trajectory, the latest episode of Navya’s maiden podcast revealed that Jaya Bachchan, who might come across as intimidating and strict is otherwise an emotional person as she likes watching ‘mushy’ movies. This came as a surprise for Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda.

While enlisting their all-time favorite films, Jaya Bachchan shared, “Gone With the Wind, and all (Marlon) Brando films, On the Waterfront, and Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. I love those old movies. In Indian movies, I prefer the old ones, I prefer Dilip Kumar’s Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam. I can watch Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham anytime. I love mushy movies…" Shweta, who was quite taken aback by the revelation, interrupted her mother and exclaimed, “That is contrary to your…" hinting towards her strict persona.

However, even Shweta concurred with her mother as she disclosed that K3G was in fact Agastya’s favourite film as well as he likes watching the family drama over and over again. She said, “It is a film that doesn’t age. Agastya watches it a lot. When he watches nana’s (Amitabh Bachchan) films, he doesn’t understand them. But K3G is something he can watch over and over again." However, the Sholay actress feels that Agastya watches K3G to make ‘fun’ of her.

Even Shweta went on to talk about her favourite films. She stated, “Mine is Band Baaja Baraat, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, but the older version." Meanwhile, Navya helped her mother expand that list with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

