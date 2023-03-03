Jaya Bachchan Makes Peace With Paparazzi After Months of Angry Lash Out, Says 'Main Tyaar Hoon...'

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan offered an olive branch to the paparazzi when she stepped out for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s starry gathering on Thursday night. In videos that are now going viral, Jaya not only offered to pose for the cameras with a big smile but also came clean about her numerous lash-outs that made the headlines late last year. If that wasn’t enough, Jaya also posed with a cameraman who she has spotted on the field for years now.

In a video shared by Filmgyan, Jaya met with the paparazzi and explained that she is okay to be clicked at a formal gathering or event. It is only when the cameras follow her at private gatherings that she has an issue. “Kya hai, jab aisa hota hai na (the public gathering) toh main photo dene ke liye tyaar hoon. Magar jab personal cheez hoti hai tab aap chupke chupke photo lete ho, mujhe acha nahi lagta," she said.

When a paparazzo instructed another cameraman to switch off the video while she was talking, Jaya smiled and permitted him to take her video. Signalling to let it go, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum star said, “Main tyaar hoon."

Last year, appearing on granddaughter Navya Naveli’s maiden podcast ‘What The Hell Navya?’, Jaya explained she ‘hated’ that the paparazzi interfered in her personal space. “I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)" she said, adding that she has had an issue with the paparazzi culture for years now.

