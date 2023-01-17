Jaya Bachchan Makes Shocking Comment As She Gets Angry At Paps Again; Netizens Disappointed

Jaya Bachchan’s relationship with the paparazzi is no secret. The actress does not like being surrounded by paps and is often seen lashing out at them for clicking her pictures without seeking permission. On Tuesday too, Jaya was spotted at the airport with her actor-husband Amitabh Bachchan when she got angry at paps again.

In a video that has now emerged online, Jaya Bachchan can be heard saying, “Please don’t take my pictures. You don’t understand english?" Later in the video, she also said, “Aise logo ko naukri se nikal dena chahiye (You must fire such people from their jobs)."

Soon after the video was shared online, several social media users reacted to it and urged paps not to follow Jaya Bachchan. While some slammed her for ‘overreacting’, others called her ‘arrogant’. “Don’t give her publicity , she doesn’t deserve it," one of the comments read. Check out the video here:

Jaya Bachchan is often seen asking paps to not chase or click her pictures. Earlier, another video of the actress went viral on social media in which she was seen telling a paparazzi ‘I hope you double and fall’. She had also named some popular paparazzo accounts and had asked if they are a part of the media too.

Meanwhile, in an earlier episode of Navya Naveli’s maiden podcast ‘What The Hell Navya?’, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress why she does not like paps interfering in her personal life and said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)".

“I feel very strongly and it’s not that it’s today, I felt it from the day one. I don’t mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She’s a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she’s not looking nice’, because it’s a visual media, don’t mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They’re onto something else," she added.

