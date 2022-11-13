Jaya Bachchan Recalls Changing Sanitary Pads Behind Bushes During Outdoor Shoots, Talks About Period Leaves

Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya is all the rage right now. With the three generations of the Bachchan family spilling some never heard before secrets of their lustrous clan. Following that trajectory, the latest episode of Navya’s maiden podcast saw Jaya Bachchan getting candid about the struggles she had faced headlining the entertainment industry at the age of 15. The veteran actress recalled back in the day, there were hardly any facilities while shooting outdoors. Especially pertaining to toilets for women.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress shared her struggles with not having proper toilets. She said, “When we used to do outdoors, we didn’t have vans. We had to change behind the bushes. Everything. There were not even enough toilets. It was awkward and embarrassing. You used 3-4 sanitary pads and you carried plastic bags to discard the pads and put them in a basket so that when you get home, you can get rid of it."

Advertisement

Adding to this, Jaya further divulged, “Can you imagine sitting down when you have 4-5 sanitary towels on you? It was really uncomfortable. And then you didn’t have the kind of sanitary towels that you have today, you just stick it on. You had to make a belt with two ends, towels only had loops, to tie tape to it. It was really bad."

The veteran actress who is known for not mincing her words quipped about period leaves for women. She stated, “They are against women getting period leaves, at least give them one or two days off, and ask them to compensate for it on some other day when they are okay. Men have to understand this. Also, some women are not considerate towards other women. They also need to be considerate."

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan is going to feature in Karan Johar’s quirky romantic drama flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here