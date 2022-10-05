Jaya Bachchan Shouts At Fans For Taking Selfies with Abhishek Bachchan During Temple Visit: ‘Sharam Nahi Aati?’

Jaya Bachchan has never been a huge fan of Paparazzi following her around and clicking pictures. The veteran actress is also quite blunt and upfront about things she doesn’t like. As such, there have been several instances where she was captured scolding or lashing out at individuals for not following her protocol. In yet another recent scenario, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress lambasted some fans who were trying to take pictures with her son Abhishek Bachchan.

Jaya and Abhishek flew to Bhopal on Wednesday to participate in Durga Puja celebrations at the Kali Bari temple. When the mother-son duo reached the premises, eager fans swarmed them with cell phones trying to take pictures with them. While Jr Bachchan obliged some of them, mother Bachchan shouted frantically asking them to stay away. Someone in the background can also be heard saying, “Kya kar rahe hai thoda toh lihaaj kijiye. Maayke Nahi Aayengi Woh Fir Kabhi!(What are you doing? Please have some respect! Else she won’t come back to her hometown). "

Interestingly, Jaya Bachchan is a native of Bhopal. In the video that is going viral, Jaya Bachchan is sporting a green-coloured suit while Abhishek wore a red hoodie.

Check the video below:

Only a few days back, Jaya Bachchan got featured in her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s maiden podcast What The Hell Navya? She also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, the film will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

