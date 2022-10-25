Jaya Bachchan vs Paparazzi: Actress Yells at Cameramen Again On Diwali, Fans Say 'Let Her Be'

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is not warming up to the paparazzi. In recent days, Jaya has had a few incidents in which she was seen shouting at the men with the camera. Diwali was no different. Videos revealed that Jaya was seen not only shouting at the cameramen but also shooing them away.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, an angry Jaya Bachchan was seen shouting at the paparazzi for taking pictures outside what appeared to be a Diwali puja. The actress was heard asking them, “Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (How are you taking pictures)?" She even called them ‘intruders’.

Upon seeing her fume up, the cameramen present at the spot immediately switched off their cameras and even walked away from the spot.

Fans took to the comments section of the video and urged the paparazzi to let her be if she’s not interested in being clicked. “Why the hell you guys take her picture.. just let her be .. aaplog apna time waste mat karo is lady k peeche," a comment read. “God, can’t she at least be polite towards them auspicious festival like Diwali? Poor guys stand the whole day to capture these people! Respect them a little!" another comment read. “She is not wrong. You guys leave no privacy for them," a third fan argued.

Jaya recently revealed the reasons behind her repulsive demeanor towards the media. Speaking on the latest episode of Limelight & Lemons on Navya Naveli’s maiden podcast What The Hell Navya, she said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)".

She further added that it doesn’t irk her if someone critiques her work but the other aspect of stardom gets to her nerves. Jaya explained, “I feel very strongly and it’s not that it’s today, I felt it from the day one. I don’t mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She’s a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she’s not looking nice’, because it’s a visual media, don’t mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They’re onto something else."

