Jaya Prada To Rashmika Mandanna: South Actresses Who Forayed Into Bollywood

The Hindi dubbed versions of many south films have become huge hits recently and this has made several actors popular across India. Film stars like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Yash, Allu Arjun and Ajith among others have become quite popular among Hindi audiences after the pan-India success of movies like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa: The Rise and Valimai. South actresses like Sai Pallavi, Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde among others have also become quite popular. According to reports, Rashmika started getting many offers from Bollywood after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise.

This is not a new trend of south actresses getting offers from Bollywood. In the past several actresses from south industries have made it big in the Hindi film industry as well.

Yesteryear actresses like Rekha, Sridevi and Jaya Prada, who started their career in south films, have already become big stars in Bollywood.

Let us take a look at some of the actresses from south industries, who forayed into Bollywood.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, who is quite popular in both Tamil and Telugu industries made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan with Mohenjodaro. She also acted opposite Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali where she will play the sister of Anari actor Venkatesh, who is marking his return to Bollywood after many years.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has recently just wowed the pan-Indian audience with her music video Top Tucker alongside rapper Baadshaah. She is making her Bollywood debut with the Shantanu Bagchi directed Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash made her debut in Bollywood with two direct to OTT films, the first being Hungama 2 and the second being Bhuj. However, both the films failed to impress viewers.

Regina Cassandra

Regina, who has already made a name for herself in both Tamil and Telugu films, entered Bollywood with Ek Ladki ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga and has also appeared in the Hindi web series Rocket Boys.

Aishwariya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi film Daddy starring Arjun Rampal as the hero.

Trisha

A popular actress down south, Trisha appeared in Khatta Meetha opposite Akshay Kumar.

Priyamani

Priyamani appeared in the bilingual films Rakht Charitra 1 and 2, which were released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Apart from that she has appeared in Raavan and a dance number in Chennai Express. She will soon be seen in Maidan opposite Ajay Devgn.

Ramyakrishna

Ramyakrishna may have attained national fame as Sivagami in the Baahubali series but she had already done Hindi projects earlier like Chaahat, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Khalnayak. However, she chose to concentrate on south movies for her career.

Rambha

Rambha, who started her career with Tamil and Telugu films eventually worked in many regional language films like Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri and Bengali, apart from starring in many Hindi films.

Vijayshanti

Vijayshanti is well known to pan-Indian audiences for her role in the Hindi remake of Tejasvini.

Jaya Prada

Already famous in Tamil and Telugu movies, Jaya Prada made her Hindi film debut opposite Rishi Kapoor in Sargam and she became a big name in Bollywood in a couple of years.

