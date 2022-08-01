Jayam Ravi Praises Mani Ratnam at Ponniyin Selvan 1 song launch Event

The first song from filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s much anticipated Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released at a grand event in Chennai on July 31. The song, titled Ponni Nadi, has been composed by AR Rahman with the lyrics penned by Ilango Krishnan. AR Rahman, AR Raihanah and Bamba Bakya have given voice for the song. The Hindi version of the song has been titled as Kavery Se Milne. The song features Karthi, who plays the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, and portrays the greatness of the Chola Empire.

Actors Jayam Ravi and Karthi graced the song release event and interacted with the journalists. The event was also attended by a large crowd of fans, who are eagerly waiting for the release of this period drama.

Jayam Ravi, while speaking to the media at the event, praised Mani Ratnam for his efforts and commitment to complete Ponniyin Selvan 1. Ravi said, “He is my hero, our hero. Many legends have dreamt of making this film, but Mani Ratnam sir has completed it.’’

Jayam Ravi plays an important role in the star studded Ponniyin Selvan 1. In the period drama he is performing the role of Chola king Arulmozhi Varman, who was popularly known as Raja Raja Chola I.

During the media interaction, Jayam shared his experience of shooting with Karthi. The actor revealed that he and Karthi used to discuss each shot and how the audiences would perceive it. Jayam said that they both used to wake up at 3 am to practice horse riding. He appreciated Karthi that it was he who encouraged him to do horse riding as he was scared of it.

“One day when I was in the hotel, I heard that Karthi fell down from the horse. I was quite worried. Then I started thinking in a selfish manner. If Karthi himself has fallen off the horse, what would happen to people like me,’’ said the actor.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a historical drama based on the novel of same title written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Ponniyin Selvam has a big star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Trisha and Ashwin Kakumama. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 30.

On the work front, Jayam Ravi will be next seen in Agilan directed by Kalyana Krishnan. Agilan is an action thriller film.

