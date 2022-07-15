Jayam Ravi-Starrer Agilan’s Release Pushed To November

The release date of Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film Agilan has been pushed towards the end of 2022, reports say. Directed by Kalyana Krishnan, the film was reportedly scheduled to release on September 15. However, now the film is expected to hit the theatres on November 11. In case you weren’t able to keep a tab, Agilan is an action thriller, which stars Jayam Ravi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead. Tanya Ravichandran and Harish Uthaman will also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Previously, the makers released an intense video of the making of the film, which showcased Jayam Ravi as a gangster. The poster also sported a line reading - “King of Indian Ocean." This led to speculations that Jayam Ravi may play the role of a gangster on the coast.

The official announcement regarding the release date of the movie hasn’t been made by the makers yet. However, a teaser or trailer of the film is expected to be launched next month.

On the professional front, Jayam Ravi has another much-awaited film in the pipeline. He will be seen on the big screens in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which is set to release on September 30. The actor is essaying the role of Arulmozhi Varman - King Raja Raja Chozhan. Along with Jayam Ravi, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus has an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban, among others.

Ponniyin Selvan is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki’s evergreen Tamil novel written in the 1950s. The film is set in an ear-shattering period before Ponniyin Selvan, son of River Kaveri, became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history. And later, he came to be known as Rajaraja Chola. This film is the first instalment of the two-part franchise.

