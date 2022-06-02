Jayam Ravi’s Agilan to Release in September? Details Inside

Jayam Ravi is hands full with a string of big-ticket projects in the pipeline. The new buzz is that the actor’s upcoming movie, Agilan, is most likely to release in the second week of September. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Directed by Kalyana Krishnan, the upcoming film is touted to be an action thriller, wherein Jayam Ravi will be seen playing the role of a gangster. It is the second collaboration of the actor and director after Bhooloham.

On May 27, Jayam Ravi shared an intense poster from the film and a video of the making of Agilan. Sharing the video via his Twitter handle, the actor wrote, “After months of hard work, A glance of Agilan is here, Shoot is wrapped and the teaser is getting ready for June #VoyageOfAgilan https://youtu.be/F6fcEhVFMZg."

In this tweet, Jayam also informed us that the shooting of the film has been completed and the makers will unveil the trailer in June. Agilan also stars Tanya Ravichandran and Harish Uthaman in important roles. The music composition is by Sam CS.

Jayam was last seen in the 2021 movie Bhoomi. In addition to Agilan, the actor is awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, wherein he plays the lead role of Arulmozhi Varman, a king of the Chola Dynasty who is known as Raja Raja Chola. The movie is set to release on September 30.

On the work front, Jayam is busy filming for Jana Gana Mana, tentatively titled JR 28. The actor also has another film with director Ahmed; however, the project is yet to be finalised. Moreover, after his commitments, it is known that Jayam Ravi will be teaming up with director Hari for his next film.

