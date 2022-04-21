Jayantilal Gada On Alia Bhatt-Salman Khan’s Inshallah: ‘Salman, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Some Creative Differences’

Fans were all excited when they heard the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Inshallah’, which was supposed to bring together Salman and Alia Bhatt for the first time. However, the project got shelved. It would have seen Sanjay and Salman collaborating again after projects like Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Jayantilal Gada of PEN India Ltd was one of the producers of the film. While the reason for the film getting shelved is still unknown, in a recent interview, Jayantilal Gada broke his silence about the same.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a lot of speculations were made about what went wrong between the superstar and Bhansali and neither of the parties ever spoke in detail about it. In his interview, Jayantilal said, “Yes, we had started work on that film. However, I believe Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan had some creative differences. I don’t know exactly as we don’t get into such matters. So, that got shelved and Gangubai Kathiawadi went on floors."

Jayantilal Gada had initially planned to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on a film titled Inshallah, starring superstar Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. As per the report, the film was shelved reportedly due to a tiff between Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This reported fight took place in August 2019 at YRF Studios when the filmmaker was doing a mock shoot with Salman.

A few weeks later, it came to light that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shelved Inshallah and had begun work on Gangubai Kathiawadi. Jayantilal Gada also came on board this project.

The film producer was questioned if he never asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali what went wrong and why Inshallah got shelved? To which Jayantilal Gada replied, “No, I really didn’t ask and I don’t even have the right to ask. These are creative things which are not our domain."

As per the report by the entertainment portal, after the super-success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, there are murmurs that PEN India will also back Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. Jayantilal Gada stated, “We’ll sit down and discuss it with him. He hasn’t decided yet. The day he starts planning his next, I am sure PEN India will be his first choice."

