Jayathirtha’s Kaiva Inspired By True Incidents; Details Inside

Acclaimed filmmaker Jayathirtha is said to have come up with an interesting story based on true incidents. Titled Kaiva, the upcoming film is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 1983.

In April this year, speaking about the project, the filmmaker said that the film is set in 1983-84 against the backdrop of the Bengaluru Karaga festival. Kiava, which features actor Dhanveerra in the titular role, which is inspired by the lord’s name, Kaivara Bheema, is billed as a romantic drama with crime elements. The film has Megha Shetty playing the female lead.

The film’s shoot is near completion. The makers are planning to release the film by the end of this year or next year. More details regarding the cast and crew of Kaiva are expected to be out soon.

On the other side, Jayathirtha, who scored a big hit in 2019 with Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, is awaiting the release of his first pan-India venture Banaras. Written and directed by Jayathirtha, the film will arrive in worldwide cinemas on November 4 in Hindi and all south Indian languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Banaras stars Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro in the lead roles and is dubbed as a musical love story. Most of the film has been shot in the picturesque surroundings of Banaras (Varanasi) and features all of the main Ghats of the ancient city.

Interestingly, the film is also the first South Indian project to be shot entirely in Banaras. As per social media reports, the upcoming film will narrate the religious significance of Kashi Labh Mukti Bhagwan and Bharat Mata Mandir.

