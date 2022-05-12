Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Review Dubs Ranveer Singh 'Miscast,' Calls the Film 'Boring Old Story'

Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The film features Ranveer as a mild-mannered Gujarati man who goes against all odds to protect his unborn child. ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will arrive in cinemas tomorrow, May 13. But its first review is already out and it’s unfortunately not positive.

Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, got a chance to watch the fim before its theatrical debut on Friday. Sandhu has reviewed the movie on his Twitter account and given it just two stars. Sharing the review, Sandhu wrote, “Bollywood never change! Another Disaster is coming #JayeshBhaiJordaar! Saw it at Censor Board. Boring Old Story and #RanveerSingh totally MISCAST! Where is new Content in Bollywood?"

While a section of netizens is disheartened by the review, others are hopeful that they would enjoy the movie once it’s out.

The upcoming Hindi-language comedy-drama, directed by first-time director Divyang Thakkar, was delayed by the makers. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.

“Not that this was by design, we created the film and had to wait for the release. It has just so happened that it comes in a phase where the last few successful films at the box office have been Sooryavanshi, Pushpa, KGF: 2, and RRR. So, in this ongoing trend, here comes the googly in Jayeshbhai Jordaar," Singh told PTI.

Next up for the actor is Cirkus, a comedy film that reunites him with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty; Karan Johar’s family romedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Anniyan with Shankar.

