'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Sends Note With Unscented Soap to Katrina Kaif. Know Full Story

Katrina Kaif has shared a picture and a note on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen flaunting a pink soap without fragrance in her hand. In the next picture, she shared a note received from Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The note says, “Respected Katrina Ji, this fragrance-free soap is a modern invention of our Pravingadh. Our daughters and daughters-in-law are allowed to take bath only with this. Why is it so? It is not asked among us. I would have called you here, but as soon as you cross our toll-naka, you will have to follow the veil system."

The note further says, “It is better that I am sending you the glimpse of Pravingadh so that you along with your family can experience as per your wish. For now, I am sending this traditional soap. Yours Jayeshbhai Jordaar."

Advertisement

Along with the post, Katrina wrote, “An unscented soap. A silent protest. A celebration of girl power! We need more men like Jayeshbhai! Watch the trailer of Jayeshbhai Joradaar out now!" She also tagged Yash Raj Films and Ranveer Singh. The post got 988,651 likes on Instagram.

Jayeshbhai Joradaar is an upcoming Hindi comedy written and directed by Divyang Thakkar. Produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as a Gujrathi man who believes in equal rights for males and females in the society. It also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi in the supporting roles.

The trailer of the movie is out, and it is quite funny and tickling. The film raises the issue of girl child abortion and promotes women empowerment. The trailer has been loved by the viewers. It received 15 million views on YouTube within 24 hours. The movie will be released on the big screen on May 13.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.