Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer: Ranveer Singh Promises a Fun Ride While Demolishing Social Stigmas on the Way

Ranveer Singh has promised that his character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a role Bollywood has never seen before. While we might a resemblance with some characters on television, it is going to be interesting how the big screen audience react to him. The trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar released today, showing Ranveer as a Gujarati man, married to Shalini Pandey (Arjun Reddy actress), and a father of a daughter. His father, the village sarpanch (Boman Irani), and mother played by Ratna Pathak Shah, are hell bent on having a grandson this time.

The trailer begins with a hilarious situation when the sarpanch hears a complaint about drunken men teasing girls outside a school. His solution is to blame it on fragrant soaps used by the men, which apparently attract men. So when such a man finds out that his bahu is going to give birth to another daughter, all hell breaks loose. Jayeshbhai takes his wife and daughter and runs away from home to save his wife from the wrath.

The rest of the film seems to be a big chase sequence where Ranveer is trying to protect his family and unborn child. Despite coming out of such a milieu, he is shown to be a progressive man who does not subscribe to the same ideas as his father.

Before the trailer of the film released today, Singh said that he has relished being a part of the film. “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a unique experience because it has pushed me into becoming a character with no reference point in Hindi cinema. Jayeshbhai is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink, and according to me, he is one of the most lovable heroes in Hindi cinema," he says.

The actor added that he thoroughly enjoyed playing the unusual part in the comedy. “My character is quick-witted and has his heart in the right place. The script is remarkable. You don’t find such films every day. It is a celebration of human spirit that will fill you up from within."

