JD-Jerry's Next The Legend To Hit the Big Screen on July 28

The makers of the director duo JD-Jerry’s next The Legend have announced the release date of the film. The film starring debut actor Saravanan will hit the theatres on 28 July. The announcement was shared by the director Joseph D Sami on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#thelegendmovie starring the legend Saravanan is associated with Gopuram cinemas for Tamil Nadu theatrical release. Worldwide release on July 28."

It is said that the movie will get 800 theatres in the state of Tamil Nadu. This staggering number was so far reserved for the top heroes of Kollywood. It is the first time for a debut actor to release the movie in such a humongous manner.

The Legend is an action drama and romance that features Geethika, Suman, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Vijaykumar, Nasser, and Late Vivek. The Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela will also make her a special presence.

Recently, the crew members launched a grand audio event. At the event actors like Pooja Hegde, Hansika Motwani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Srinath, and Rai Laxmi marked their presence.

The trailer of the movie was launched on May 29. It is worth mentioning that the trailer has crossed over 2 crore views on YouTube.

As per the trailer, the movie is about a hardworking scientist, who wishes to use his knowledge for the nation.

