JDJ 10: Gashmeer Mahajani Lifts Rubina Dilaik In Viral Video From The Sets? Here's Truth

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is coming back on our television screens with its 10th season. While fans are super excited to watch their favourite celebrity dance reality show, a video has now gone viral which has left netizens wondering if it is from the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

The clip features Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani and actress Rubina Dilaik, who are also confirmed participants of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. They can be seen rehearsing for a performance on as Gashmeer lifts Rubina on his shoulder. Dressed in blingy pink and beige outfits, the two look absolutely stunning. However, if a report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, the viral clip is not from the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Wondering what it is then? Reportedly, it is from Rubina and Gashmeer’s rehearsal for Ganesh Utsav special episode for the show Savi Ki Savaari.

Meanwhile, apart from Gashmeer and Rubina, other celebrities who have also been confirmed so far for the upcoming season of the dance reality show are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Mr Faisu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Zorawar Kalra and Gunjan Sinha.

Recently, Nikki Tamboli also revealed that she turned down Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 offer because she wants to ‘explore other things’. “Right now I want to explore other things than reality shows. I am reading a lot of scripts for OTT projects and films. So, I thought this year I should give a break to reality shows and explore different things," she told Spotboye.

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016. It was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde. Manish Paul hosted the show. This time, the show will be judged by Nora Fatehe and Madhuri Dixit along with Karan Johar.

