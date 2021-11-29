Jee Le Zaraa Director Farhan Akhtar in Search of 3 Actors Opposite Priyanka, Katrina, Alia?

Farhan Akhtar is ready to don the hat of a director once again with Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead. He is reviving the formula of his successful buddy film (Dil Chchta Hai) with female leads and the project is a highly anticipated one. Now, news comes in that Farhan will not only direct but also play a role in it.

Moreover, search is on for two more faces to feature opposite the leading ladies. One of the three male actors could be Farhan, a report in Bollywood Hungama has claimed. A source close to director Farhan siad, “It is tough casting the male leads when the female leads are already in place. All the top actors assume the women have meaty roles while the men are mere shadows. Lekin aisa nahin hai. The men in Jee Le Zaraa have very important roles to play. Lekin abb inko kaun samjhaye (who is going to explain to them?)."

Farhan shared the motion poster of Jee Le Zaara when the movie was announced on Aug 10 earlier this year.

The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The announcement came a day after Excel Entertainment completed 20 years, earlier this year. The film will be based on the lines of Farhan’s road trip films Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara extending the genre to girls this time.

Jee Le Zaara is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan, and Reema Kagti, produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. It will be released in 2023.

