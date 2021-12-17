Jeetendra Reveals How Ekta Kapoor Built Rs 4 Crore Set When Bungalows Were Given for Shoots At Rs 8k

Ekta Kapoor has churned out a plethora of hit content for television and films through her productions company Balaji Telefilms and its subsidiary Balaji Motion Pictures. The level of effort and resources she puts up in the making of her content can be gauged by an astonishing fact revealed by her father Jitendra. There was a time when television shows were shot in Bungalows and were rented at Rs 25,000 for film and 8,000 for serial shoots. However, Ekta, stressing greatly on the grandeur of her shows, managed to spend a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore on the sets.

Jeetendra and Ekta graced The Kapil Sharma Show last month. An uncensored clip of the episode was recently shared on YouTube by the comedian’s official channel. Jeetendra recalled that sets used to cost around 40 to 50 lakh back in the day. With the arrival of TV, bungalows located in Juhu were used for shooting and used to cost Rs 25,000 for film and Rs 8,000 for serial shoots.

Advertisement

The 79-year-old continued that Ekta and wife Shobha Kapoor managed to construct sets worth 4 crores. He explained that the idea was to amortize, i.e- use the sets for a longer period and also maintain the grandeur of the show. He was proud of the fact that his daughter managed a cost-effective method using the same set for her content for a long time.

Kapil also asked Ekta about the problems faced by her during the lockdown period. The 46-year-old responded that she mostly worked with the help of Zoom calls. She explained that most of her work involves writing which can also be done by sitting at home.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.