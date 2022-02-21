Jeev Majha Guntala Actor Ronak Shinde Tied Knot With Entrepreneur Prachi More

Ronak Shinde, who plays the role of Megh in Colors Marathi daily soap Jeev Majha Guntala, has tied the knot with Prachi More, a professional photographer and businesswoman. The couple exchanged vows on February 2. Ronak shared glimpses of the wedding ceremony on his social media account.

In the photo posted on Instagram, the couple can be seen between the seven sacred vows. Many in the comments congratulated and wished them a happy married life. The fans were so happy that they flooded the comment section with heart-eyed and love emojis.

Meanwhile, Ronak has also shared a video wherein he and Prachi are grooving to the trending song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. The video went viral in early February and it was too pure to miss out on.

In the video, during their varmala ceremony, the bride and groom dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire were seen energetically dancing to the catchy beats of the song. Their friends and family members also joined them. The couple nailed the hook step of the song and netizens simply couldn’t get enough.

Soon after the video was shared on the internet, it garnered a whopping 2.3 million views. Many were stunned by their energetic performance and flooded the comments with praise for Ronak and Prachi. To thank everyone for the positive reaction, Ronak wrote, “Thank you so much for the amazing response."

Speaking of Ronak Shinde, he is an ardent social media user. He often shares photos and videos on his Instagram page. In addition to being an actor, Ronak is a director too. Apart from Jeev Majha Guntala, Ronak played the role of Ali Adilshah in the Marathi biopic drama Swarajya Janani Jijamata.

Prachi More is an entrepreneur and owns a chocolate brand called Mommolates Chocolates and Clothing brand Bombay Mills. In addition, she is also the proud owner of a photography and event company named Pineapple Studios.

