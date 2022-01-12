Jeev Majha Guntala Fame Yopgita Chavan's Reel on Pushpa Song Goes Viral

The Marathi show Jeev Majha Guntala won audiences’ hearts right from the start. The leads of the show, Antara and Malhar, are adored by the masses, and they are not just interested in watching their show; they are also intrigued to know what the artists do off-screen.

A video of the two has been shared recently in which they can be seen performing the song Teri Jalak Asarfi Srivalli from the film Pushpa. As soon as the reel was posted on social media, it garnered likes and comments from numerous fans.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYgzKF-ofmE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, actress Yogita Chavan plays the character of Antara, while actor Saurabh Choughule plays the character of Malhar. The duo is seen having a fun time together in the viral video. They are trying to copy the step that Allu Arjun originally performed in the video. The duo, however, failed to copy the step properly, but the fans loved watching them dance.

Sharing the video, Yogita wrote the caption: “Good quality nonsense."

Along with Yogita and Saurabh, actress Pratiksha Mungekar can also be seen in the video. One fan commented, “Lovely," while another said, “Nice ma’am". A third user commented, “Good try."

Yogita frequently creates reals from popular songs, and she has done so yet again. In the show, Antara and Malhar had to get married in some adverse conditions, and from there, their lives took a different turn. The audience loved the Jodi of Antara and Malhar. While fans enjoy watching their favourite Jodi’s on-screen antics, seeing their off-screen antics excites them even more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.