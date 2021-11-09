Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa Fame Sharvari Jog Shares Boyfriend's Romantic IG Post. Check Here

Popular Marathi television show Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa actor Sharvari Jog, who played the role of Shivas’ sister Soni, recently reshared a Diwali post on her Instagram from her boyfriend Gaurav Malankar’s IG wall.

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame Gaurav had earlier shared the post on the occasion of Diwali, wishing Sharvari a happy Diwali and Padva.

The caption of the post read, “Happy Diwali and Padva @sharvari_jog. Will there be a chance to say “Diwali has come to my house" next year? And next Diwali, in a “single photo", I don’t mind hoping to be in a kurta and you in a sari.

The caption of the photo gives a hint that the couple might be thinking of tying the wedding knot before Diwali next year.

The couple has been dating for the past few months. Sharvari, to surprise her fans, had also shared a picture with Gaurav on her social media. The couple keeps on sharing their romantic pictures every now and then on their respective social media accounts.

Though the series Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa has bid farewell to the viewers, all the characters in the series are still remembered by the viewers.

Talking about Sharvari Jog, she is a native of Kolhapur. Sharvari has been working in children’s drama since she was in school. Her father was involved in the field of drama, hence she loved acting from the beginning. Prior to appearing in the series, Sharvari acted in experimental plays and commercial dramas. She was seen in a pivotal role in the legal series.

The actor is currently playing the role of Arpita’s sister in the series Jaau Nako Dur Baba.

Gaurav Malankar is a drama and serial actor, who has featured in several Marathi films and TV shows. He has won street plays, one-act plays, and inter-collegiate drama competitions.

