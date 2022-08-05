Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa Fame Vidula Chougule to Debut in Marathi Films With Boyz 3

Actor Vidula Chougule, who has become a household name in the Marathi television industry, has taken her fans by surprise. Vidula has announced that she is stepping into Marathi cinema with her debut film Boyz 3.

Vidula has previously worked in the highly acclaimed Marathi television serial Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa opposite Ashok Phal Dessai. Her character Siddhi was highly popular back at that time. She also bagged the role of Sobha in the short film Daag. Now, the actor will be undertaking a new journey in the form of a full-feature film.

The 19-year-old actor shared a short video promo of the film, introducing her character. She captioned it, “New car, new story, new heroine. From September 16. Let’s join soon!"

Advertisement

The video revealed Vidula in a whole new avatar, acing both the traditional Marathi outfit and the super sleek modern wear, stealing the limelight. She can be seen having a fun time with the other three characters in the promo. It is the first time Vidula will be playing a unique role, quite different from the ones she had acted in previously.

The previous films in the genre, Boyz and Boyz 2 received a spectacular response from audiences and critics alike. The plot and acting were widely loved by the people. Apart from Vidula, Boyz 3 stars the phenomenal trio of Partha Bhalerao, Sumant Shinde, and Prateek Lad. The three were also part of the previous films.

Advertisement

The film series revolves around the lives of the three boys, Dhairya, Dhungya, and Kabir. However, adding a twist to the tale the upcoming film will portray Vidula and how the lives of the trio change after her entry.

Helmed by Vishal Sakharam Devrukhkar, Boyz 3 will be theatrically released on September 16 this year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here