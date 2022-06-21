Jeevan Reddy Calls Chor Bazaar “Full-on Entertainer Without Any Bloodshed”

With Chor Bazaar, filmmaker Jeevan Reddy is returning to action-comedy. The film stars Akash Puri and Gehna Sippy in the lead roles. Recently, during a media interaction, Jeevan Reddy spoke about the film and Akash Puri. Talking about the project, the filmmaker said, “Unlike my previous films, this is a full-on entertainer without any bloodshed. I read this story much before George Reddy and the film has impressive visual aesthetics; every frame is indeed colourful. Despite shooting for over 35 nights, our cinematographer Jagadeesh Cheekati did everything to give it a vibrant, bright exterior."

Jeevan Reddy called Akash Puri a “disciplined and committed actor." He added, “When I went to narrate the story to his father, director Puri Jagannadh, he already knew both the films that I directed and asked me to make the film without any compromise, even without listening to the script. He had great faith in me."

He also said that Akash Puri has done full justice to his role in Chor Bazaar.

The trailer of Chor Bazaar was launched by Balakrishna and was well received by the audience. In the film, Akash Puri, who has only done romantic roles, will be seen in a different avatar.

The Bachchan Saab Fan Anthem of the film was released by Ravi Teja, and Jeevan Reddy shared photos from the event. In the pics, Ravi Teja, Akash Puri and Gehna Sippy are seen posing for the camera.

Chor Bazaar has been produced by VS Raju under the banner of IV Productions and presented by UV Creations. The film will release on June 24.

