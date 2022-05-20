Jeevitha Rajashekhar Apologises to Arya Vaishya Community For Her Comments

Jeevitha Rajashekhar directorial Shekar hit the big screen today and garnered applause from the audience. Despite the praise, the film was soon caught up in a controversy. Arya Vaishyas were outraged with some comments by Jeevitha for which she has now apologised.

Jeevitha issued this apology in a press meet recently. According to reports, Jeevitha has called daughter Shivani Rajasekhar lucky for her in terms of financial success. Arya Vaishya’s community was outraged and said that these comments were meant to associate cowardice with them. In the press meeting held recently, Jeevitha issued a clarification regarding these comments.

Jeevitha said that she has a lot of respect for the Arya Vaishya community. Jeevitha said that the Arya Vaishya community spends money systematically and even donates some of their savings to charity. According to Jeevitha, the Arya Vaishya community lives a quality life. She said that she didn’t mean to demean Arya Vaishya at all.

Advertisement

Jeevitha said that she had realised the graveness of her mistake. The Vandaki Vanda director said that she will apologise to anyone who is offended by her words. According to Jeevitha, in the film industry, everyone is equal, irrespective of caste or religion.

Jeevitha also said that in her daughter’s school certificates, she writes Indian without revealing caste. Many are saying that this clarification has put an end to the controversy between Jeevitha and Arya Vaishya community.

Meanwhile, the audience admired the Shekar film. Many in the audience have also applauded Rajasekhar’s acting. The fans were looking forward to Rajasekhar’s acting as he went through a lot of health issues recently. Looks like Rajasekhar has lived up to the audience’s expectations.

Apart from Rajasekhar and Shivani, Muskaan Khubchandani, Athmeeya Rajan and Abhinav Gomatam also feature in the film. Shekar has been bankrolled by Pegasus Cinecorp. Shekar narrates the story of a retired police officer with brilliant investigative skills. This officer gets stuck in a criminal case after the death of his ex-wife.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.