Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second born, Jeh turned 2, today. Fondly known as ‘Jeh Baba’, he is currently ruling social media as birthday wishes are pouring in from all corners. The star kid has been showered with love by aunts Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and many more. Karisma Kapoor wished her nephew by posting a cute photo in which Jeh can be seen seated on her lap. Her caption read, “All tied up. Here comes 2. Happy birthday to my J baba love you mostest.”

Kareena’s close friend Malaika Arora also shared a photo with the little one. She can be seen holding and kissing the toddler as the camera clicked a candid snap. She wished him and wrote, “It’s our cute patootie Jeh Baba’s birthday.”

Amrita Arora too shared a heart-melting photo of Kareena and Jeh. She wrote, “Happy birthday our doll Jeh baba.”

Showering blessings on Jeh, Neetu Kapoor shared a sweet photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Jeh, the cuteness".

Aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a string of cute photos of her and Jeh having a good time with each other. “Here's to making more great music, having the best chats, eating the yummiest food and chillin' like a villain' - love you Jeh baba. Happy Second Birthday," she wrote.

Kunal Kemmu offered a glimpse of a fun and mischievous moment with little Pataudi and wished him on his birthday.

Meanwhile, aunt Saba Pataudi too wished the star kid a photo dump. Saba dropped a slew of adorable clicks which captured many different moods of Jeh. Just one look at these photos, and they will surely melt your heart. The post had several solo photos of Jeh, some clicks with his aunt and one happy and smiling photo with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

“Rule the world, my darling Jeh! May luck, love and blessing pave your path, forever! Love You my Munchkin! Happy 2nd Birthday," her note read. She also gave a shout-out to her sister Soha and sister-in-law Kareena. She wrote, “Last two, thank you to both my sisters!”

Check out the post here-

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan after dating for some time tied the knot on October 12, 2012. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in 2016 when they welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20. They welcomed their second child, Jeh on February 21, 2021.

