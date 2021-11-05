Jehangir Ali Khan is Cuteness Personified on First Diwali Celebration with Taimur, Kareena and Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on the occasion of Diwali to wish her Instagram family. She even shared a family picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan and young sons Taimur and Jehangir.

While Taimur is seen in the arms of Saif and even twins with him in a traditional blue kurta and pyjama, Kareena hold Jehangir close to her. In the snap, Kareena seems distracted by Jehangir as she lovingly looks at him. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “The only one who can distract me from posing…❤️Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..❤️#the men of my life (sic)."

Kareena wore a traditional pink coloured salwar suit with golden borders on the occasion of Diwali. She did her hair in a large bun and adorned it with a flower and completed her look with a necklace and large earrings.

In another instance, Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture while holding Jehangir in her arms. “Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light (sic)," she captioned it. Some other pictures shared by her show her with her younger sister Kareena and a solo pic showing off her traditional outfit for the merry occasion.

On the work front, Kareena’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha’s crew has wrapped up shooting. In the film, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan. He had suffered an injury during the filming but continued to work despite being in pain to not disturb the film’s schedule. The film directed by Advait Chandan is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood comedy-drama Forrest Gump and will see Aamir reprising the role of the legendary Tom Hanks.

