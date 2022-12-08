Jenna Ortega Fans 'Disappointed' With Wednesday Makers As Actress Says She Shot Crowded Scene With Covid

Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff, has been streaming successfully on Netflix for over two weeks. The iconic dance scene in Netflix's supernatural comedy, set to The Cramps' 1981 single Goo Goo Muck, has made the 20-year-old actress Jenna Ortega an overnight sensation. However, the American actress Jenna Ortega was recently chastised online after filming a scene for the show while suffering from coronavirus.

In a recent interview with NME, Ortega revealed that the dance sequence featured in episode 4 was shot on her first day of COVID. Jenna said, “I'd gotten the song (The Cramps 1981 single Goo Goo Muck) about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… It's crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film." The actress added, “Yeah, I woke up and - it's weird, I never get sick and when I do it's not very bad - I had the body aches. I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result."

Soon after the interview surfaced online, several users took to their social media handles to call out the show’s makers for making her work during COVID. One of the users wrote, “Jenna Ortega filming a whole scene while waiting for her covid test results AND with obvious symptoms isn’t “professional”, it’s just completely irresponsible”.

One fan commented, “Disappointed to learn that Jenna Ortega had COVID symptoms on set but was still allowed to film the Wednesday dance scene while she waited for her positive test result. I wonder how many people got sick? And how many people those people got sick?"

“As someone who's worked in production, hearing she was *on set* with Covid is TERRIFYING! There are supposed to be safety measures in place that should prevent this so the fact that she was made to film possibly ill, maskless, in close proximity with cast and crew, is worrying”, read another tweet.

Wednesday has been garnering rave reviews from fans and critics for its storyline. The plot centres on Wednesday Addams' years as a student, during which she tries to control her developing psychic gift in order to foil and resolve the mystery surrounding her parents. Apart from Jenna Ortega, the show, Wednesday, also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams. The first season, helmed by Tim Burton, was released on November 23 on the streaming giant Netflix.

