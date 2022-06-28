Jennifer Aniston 'Broke Down In Tears' When Brad Pitt Apologised To Her For Being 'Absentee Husband'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and his two marriages with actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie were much discussed in the public domain. However, do you know that Pitt reached out to Aniston after he married Jolie, to apologise to his former wife? Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005, after two years of courtship. Following his divorce from the FRIENDS star, the Fight Club actor married Jolie.

The actor started dating Jolie soon after their movie Mr and Mrs Smith hit the theatres. Many even speculate that during the shooting of the movie sparks flew between the two. Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014 and separated in 2017.

A report published in 2017 revealed that amidst his separation from Jolie, the actor wanted to apologise to Aniston. According to In Touch magazine, a source close to the actor had shared, “He’s been determined to apologise for everything he put her through, and that’s exactly what he did." The statement quoted by the magazine also read, “It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had."

However, the conversation is said to be not so easy for the two of them. According to Mirror UK, celebrity biographer Ian Halperin claimed in his book, Brangelina Exposed, that Aniston had suffered two miscarriages, one in 2003, and the other in 2004. When in 2005, a Vanity Fair interviewer asked the Just Go With It actress about Jolie’s then-rumoured pregnancy with Brad’s first born Shiloh, the actress reportedly cried silently for several minutes and was unable to answer.

According to In Touch, Pitt apologised to Aniston for being an “absentee husband." The Mirror reported that Aniston got very emotional and all the hurt feelings and resentment she had “suppressed for years" came flooding to the surface, and she broke down in tears.

