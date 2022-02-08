Much to delight of their fans, close friends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are reuniting for the Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2. The Friends actor gave a confirmation on the same via her recent social media posts. The 52-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photograph of herself and Sandler smiling on the beach in front of the ocean.

In the pictures, the Just Go with It actress looks beautiful dressed in a black floral printed top and white shorts. She left her hair open, and added a chunky pair of sunglasses, as Adam stood next to her. Adam too was dressed in comfy attire while donning a pink striped T shirt and beige pants. The duo posed amid a picturesque view of a beach and cloudy sky. Aniston also shared a candid video from the sets in which sees the cast and crew exercising and having a gala time. One can catch a glimpse of Adam Sandler too as he grooved to the beats.

Taking to the captions, the We’re The Millers actress wrote, “Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2. Fans and the actor’s colleagues were quick to comment on the post. While Jennifer Garner wrote, “Best news ever! X," Jodie Turner-Smith remarked, “My absolute faves."

Advertisement

Check the post here:

For the unversed, after sharing the screen space as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder 2019 Netflix film Murder Mystery, Sandler and Aniston are reprising their roles again in the movie’s second part.

The original plot of the film follows Nick, a New York officer, and his wife Audrey as they go on a European vacation to rekindle their marriage. However, a fortuitous meeting leads to them being accused of the murder of an old tycoon.

As per reports, since the film has just recently gone on the floors, it is expected to get a 2022 release date. However, the official date has not been confirmed. Murder Mystery 2 is part of Sandler’s distribution contract with Netflix, which has already produced The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Hubie Halloween, and the first Murder Mystery. Two upcoming films that are also part of the agreement are titled Hustle and Home Team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.