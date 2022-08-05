Jennifer Coolidge Admits Sleeping With 200 People After American Pie: 'Got Lots Of Sexual Action'

American actress Jennifer Audrey Coolidge is best remembered for her role as Jeanine Stifler in the adult film series American Pie. Playing the character of a sensuous mom, changed her personal life drastically. In a recent interview, Jennifer talked about the benefits of doing the movie and revealed that her role in the 1999 sex comedy series brought a lot of sexual action into her life. She also claimed to have slept with around ‘200 people’ after doing the film.

“I was so happy for American Pie and the MILF thing. I got a lot out of being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," the 60-year-old actress told Variety. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with," she added.

In the film America Pie, Coolidge’s character had a sexual affair with her son, Stifler’s classmate. The movie also starred Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott and Chris Klein among others.

Besides this adult comedy series, Jennifer Coolidge also starred in some serious roles. Her character of Tanya McQuoid in the HBO series The White Lotus earned her the first Emmy nomination. Talking about the creator of the show The White Lotus, Mike White, the actress said that she has done one right thing in her life and that is, choosing great friends. “If Mike was never successful, and we just did ‘White Lotus’ as a play in a little theatre where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer job that no one else thought I could do," she added.

Jennifer Coolidge also featured in the movie, Legally Blonde. She is now set to reprise her role as Paulette in the third edition of the film. However, the actress is yet to see a script for the film.

