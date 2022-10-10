Jennifer Lawrence Felt A ‘Loss Of Control’ In Between Hunger Games Success And Oscar Win

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, post her acting hiatus, shot for a small-budget movie called ‘Causeway’ that will release next month. It is her comeback film, which was completed before the coronavirus pandemic. She was recently seen in Don’t Look Up. However, it is her confession about losing control after her Hunger Games success that is grabbing all the headlines.

Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up in an interview with Francine Stock at the London Film Festival’s ‘Screen Talk’ and revealed how she lost control of herself between the release of Hunger Games in 2012 and winning the Oscar for Silver Lining Playbook in 2012.

She said, “…I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision." Claiming to have found her identity back, she said that it felt personal to her for the first time in a long time.

After her role in Winter Bone (2010), Jennifer featured in the X-Men franchise, Mother!, Joy, and Don’t Look Up among others. Post a brief hiatus, the actress has made her comeback with Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway which will mark her debut as a producer as well. Causeway is about a soldier, Lynsey returning from Afghanistan with a traumatic brain injury and acclimatizing to her home and surroundings. While the movie focuses on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD),

it is also a homecoming narrative and an unlikely friendship of the lead character with a local car mechanic named James, played by the talented Brian Tyree Henry. The movie is set to stream on Apple TV on November 4.

The actor started working on the movie when she was engaged, before the pandemic caused a lockdown and put the work on hold. This put a pause on Jennifer’s acting. During her brief career gap, the actress got married and gave birth to her first child.

On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence will start shooting for her upcoming comedy movie No Hard Feelings, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky. As per reports, the Hunger Games actress is also slated to star in Adam McKay’s Bad Blood which is about a controversial entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes. This will be their reunion after the 2021 sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Di Caprio, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep among many others.

