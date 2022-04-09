Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Engaged; Singer Flaunts Her Huge Diamond Ring in Viral Video

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck are engaged once again. Jennifer talked about it in her On the JLo newsletter which she mailed to her inner circle. The couple rekindled their romance recently after JLo’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer’s representative also confirmed the news of the couple’s engagement to PEOPLE. This comes days after she was photographed wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring earlier this week.

Jennifer’s newsletter to fans included a clip of her admiring a huge, green diamond on her ring finger, an image of which was also shared by her sister on social media. JLo also teased the “major announcement" with a video on Twitter. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…" Lopez told her followers. She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

Looks like this time the two are going super strong, and we just cannot wait to see them walk the aisle soon. Jennifer and Ben had been engaged before as well. They had been in a relationship almost two decades back, but in 2004, the duo called it quits. It was in 2021 that they rekindled their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez, after her initial breakup with Ben, married Marc Anthony in June 2004. The couple then had two children: twins Emme and Max, born in 2008. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and the couple welcomed three kids together- Violet, Seraphina, and Sam. JLo, after her divorce, dated Alex Rodriguez and it was after this breakup that she and Ben got back together.

