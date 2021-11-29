Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Pack on PDA As They Spend Thanksgiving Weekend Together; See Pics

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked inseparable during a romantic date night over the Thanksgiving weekend. Lopez flew back to the US

for Thanksgiving after completing the shoot for her upcoming film The Mother in Smithers, Canada. She celebrated the holiday with Affleck and her twins, Max and Emme, 13, according to PEOPLE.com.

The duo was also spotted on a dinner date at Spago in Beverly Hills Saturday night. In the pics, Affleck wraps his arms around Lopez as they wait for their car, with the actress-singer resting her head on his chest. For the date, Lopez donned an ankle-length beige coat, tied with a matching belt, with red sandals and a silver bag. On the other hand, Affleck looked dapper in a dark grey jacket and black denim.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, marking their first public appearance as a couple. Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 and walked the red carpet together for the premiere of the latter’s film The Last Duel. Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last Duel" also starred Ben’s close friend Matt Damon.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, reunited in April, just a month after the former ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The two have been inseparable since then.

