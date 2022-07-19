Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Planning to Host Grand Wedding Celebration: Report

Newly married couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to host a grand wedding celebration for their friends and families after their surprise weekend wedding in Las Vegas. A source close to the couple informed PEOPLE about the future plans of the newlywed couple.

The insider told the magazine that the couple is planning on having a bigger party so they can celebrate the union with family and friends. It also further informed, “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."

The source added that ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She had been looking forward to growing old with Ben. “She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect," the source added.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old Hollywood star revealed in her JLO newsletter that she and Ben have tied the knot at A Little White Chapel.

The Marry Me actress penned her happiness and shared a little detail about their small ceremony which has taken stunned the Internet. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote. She also added that the ceremony was exactly what they wanted.

Previously, before their split in 2004, the pair broke off their engagement and revealed that their bond couldn’t hold against the intrusive media attention and brutal public enquiries. After two decades, the couple got married. They announced their engagement in April.

JLo called her love ‘patient’. The actress wrote in her wedding newsletter, “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

