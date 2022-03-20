Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Splashing USD 50 mn on Estate in Los Angeles: Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly buying a 20,000 square foot estate in Bel-Air, Los Angeles to move in together with their respective children. The massive property is allegedly secluded and hidden in a forest of trees, with an incredible view of the city. The home is listed as having 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. The estate includes their own private home theatre, a gym, multiple kitchens, a massive two-person bathtub, and a backyard pool and jacuzzi.

The estate was previously owned by Texas billionaire Todd Lemkin who had been looking to sell it for USD 65 million. The exact amount the couple fork over for the estate has yet to be disclosed, but sources claim it was within the USD 50 million range, meaning the couple potentially bought the property under its listing price, reported Radar Online.

Jen and Ben originally dated in 2001, soon after starring together in the critically panned movie Gigli. They were engaged a year later, before ultimately calling off the wedding and finally breaking up in 2004. Following their split, both went on to start their own families.

Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner. They have three kids - Violet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 13, and Samuel, 10. The couple divorced in 2018 as the actor was reportedly in rehab for his drinking issues. The Pearl Harbor actor went on to call his divorce the “biggest regret" of his life.

Lopez married Spanish singer Marc Anthony less than five months after ending her relationship with Affleck. She had later described her marriage as “a Band-Aid on the cut." Lopez and Anthony are parents to twins - Emme and Max, 14. They divorced in 2014.

Ben and JLo got back together officially in April 2021. The former Batman actor referred to the pop singer as his “rock" since his recovery, and now the two are looking to start over, just this time with more mini versions of themselves running around.

