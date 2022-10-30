Jennifer Lopez Dons Satin Robe Over Sexy Lingerie As She Poses for Hot and Cute Pictures; See Post

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most loved celebs in the Hollywood industry. The actress-singer who is an avid social media user never fails to impress her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. The Hustlers star who recently got hitched to Ben Affleck, keeps on sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. On Sunday morning, the gorgeous diva shared yet another set of pictures dressed in sexy lingerie and soared the temperature on social media.

In the pictures, JLo looked hot and cute at the same time as she donned a white robe over a set of lacy lingerie. The actress struck sensuous poses while she sat on her bed. With her shiny golden locks open, JLo flaunted ample cleavage in the pictures. As for her makeup, she donned slightly smoky eyes and went with a nude lip shade. The actress looked happy as she posed for the pictures and the photoshoot.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, JLo wrote, " #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment."

Check the post here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were shared, scores of fans and friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote, “Love you. U look so beautiful ❤️ bestie," another added, “QUEEN." A third social media user wrote, “Wow! its amazing!❤❤❤."

Advertisement

In pictures from Bennifer’s wedding, as fans call them, the couple looked deeply in love. JLo continued celebrations and reminisced about her wedding events just after two weeks of marriage in her newsletter ‘On the JLo’. The Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer looked back on her weekend, which started with a rehearsal dinner and ended with a sparkling reception filled with fireworks.

Advertisement

Jennifer revealed that the wedding happened at the ‘perfect time’ for the happy couple and that nothing felt more right to her than this. She explained that she was delighted to be able to ‘settle down’ and experience joy. The newsletter further revealed that the On The Floor singer felt a “calm and easy certainty" during the wedding despite a few challenges leading up to D-day. She said that a few family members caught a stomach bug before the ceremony but all was well till the time the wedding actually commenced.

The Marry Me star hinted at the pair’s previous relationship that did not work out; and said that she wished everyone the ‘same kind of happiness’ that’s hard-earned. She explained that this kind of love was all the sweeter ‘for the journey that came before it’. From her Ralph Lauren wedding trousseau to Victorian-inspired table settings and intricate lakeside decor, JLo and Ben’s wedding reception was a sight to behold.

Read all the Latest Movies News here