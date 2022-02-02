Jennifer Lopez is Grateful for Her Second Chance With Beau Ben Affleck, Calls Their Relationship Sacred

Not many estranged lovers get a second chance at love. Most couples call it quits post-breakup, barring a few who are able to maintain close ties of friendship after a failed relationship. However, splitting up years ago only to reunite as lovers after almost two decades is certainly a love story to marvel at. And that is exactly how the love story of Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has played out. Talking to People magazine, Jennifer opened up about how grateful she is for her current state of personal life and career. She said she is proud to be with her beau Ben and that she is happy that they were able to get a second chance.

For the uninitiated, Jennifer and Ben had dated in the early 2000s and had almost got engaged before calling off the engagement in 2004. However, they were able to reconnect last spring and the fire was rekindled almost immediately. Jennifer acknowledged that there was some apprehension about rekindling the relationship, considering the bitter experience the first time around but they ultimately decided they were older, smarter and in different places in life now.

“I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a happy and loving relationship, and I want to do everything I can to protect and keep it safe. That is something it truly deserves. It is sacred to us," she said. She describes Ben as a loving and respectful partner who has put in the difficult emotional work to better himself along the way. “I'm so proud of him, of the man he's become that I've watched from afar," the 52-year-old star said.

Talking about the future, she said she just wants a life full of happiness with her partner and children and looks forward to going on a journey of growing old with her partner. On the work front, Marry Mestarring her, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, will be released in theatres and on Peacock on Valentine's Day weekend.

