Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Leaked Wedding Video: 'Whoever Did It Took Advantage of Our Private Moment'

Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence over her wedding video which was recently leaked on social media. Jennifer, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck, said that the footage was shared online without the couple’s consent.

Jennifer reacted after a fan account re-shared the footage in question on Instagram. The actress-singer commented on the post that the video was “stolen without our consent." Addressing the leaked video, she wrote, “This was taken without permission. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

Lopez further also mentioned, “Anything I put out private is OnThe JLo and it’s to share with my fans, which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money."

Advertisement

TOP ON SHOWSHA

The wedding ceremony came shortly after Jennifer and Ben eloped to marry in Las Vegas. DailyMail.com reported both Affleck and JLo’s children from their previous marriages walked the aisle before the bride made her grand entry. This included Jennifer’s children from her wedding with third husband Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, and Affleck’s from first wife Jennifer Garner- Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

Jennifer Garner, who is still close friends with Affleck was supposed to attend the wedding, but couldn’t make it. Affleck’s brother Casey also couldn’t be a part and had said that it was because he had prior parental commitments in Los Angeles. Celebrities such as Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes were spotted at the wedding, and George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger, and Jimmy Kimmel are expected to attend it.

Advertisement

Ben Affleck’s mother had hurt herself hours before the wedding after she fell off the dock and cut her leg. Chris was taken to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah. Her injuries were ‘not serious’ and she was spotted leaving the hospital later in a wheelchair.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here