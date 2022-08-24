Jennifer Lopez Shares First Pics From Wedding With Ben Affleck, Looks Gorgeous In 3 Bold White Gowns

Jennifer Lopez has finally shared the first set of pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck and god, she looks drop-dead gorgeous! The singer-actress married the Batman actor over the weekend in Georgia. While a few pictures from the ceremony had leaked online, offering a glimpse at the ceremony, JLo on Tuesday shared photos on her website and left fans in awe.

Through the pictures, the On The Floor hitmaker was seen wearing not one but three wedding gowns at the grand wedding ceremony. All three gowns were from the house of Ralph Lauren. The first outfit she wore, which also doubled up as the gown she wore to walk down the aisle, featured the designer’s classic turtleneck column dress but with a twist.

Page Six reported that over 1,000 handkerchiefs were transformed into ruffles and attached to create the voluminous skirt. The cathedral-length veil added a dramatic touch to the outfit. JLo then changed into a gorgeous chandelier-inspired gown that featured cascading strings of pearls. It is reported that ’30 artisans spent 700 hours hand-embroidering the garment with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals.’

Advertisement

In the pictures, Lopez was seen posing on a swing. The third dress, the boldest of them all, featured a body-fitting gown with a Swarovski crystal-embellished and plunging neckline.

The wedding ceremony came shortly after Jennifer and Ben eloped to marry in Las Vegas. DailyMail.com reported both Affleck and JLo’s children from their previous marriages walked the aisle before the bride made her grand entry. This included Jennifer’s children from her wedding with third husband Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, and Affleck’s from first wife Jennifer Garner- Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner, who is still close friends with Affleck was supposed to attend the wedding, but couldn’t make it. Affleck’s brother Casey also couldn’t be a part and had said that it was because he had prior parental commitments in Los Angeles. Celebrities such as Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes were spotted at the wedding, and George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger, and Jimmy Kimmel are expected to attend it.

Ben Affleck’s mother had hurt herself hours before the wedding after she fell off the dock and cut her leg. Chris was taken to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah. Her injuries were ‘not serious’ and she was spotted leaving the hospital later in a wheelchair.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here