Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Picture In Bed Hours After Marrying Ben Affleck, Flashes Wedding Ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married! The singer confirmed the news with a post on her website and shared a number of pictures from the wedding as well. Now, JLo has shared a rather steamy picture taken in the morning after her and Affleck’s wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the Ain’t Your Mama hitmaker shared a picture in which she was seen wrapped under the sheets while flaunting her wedding band. She was seen wearing a simple band while she held her phone in her hand. She sported an adorable smile in the shot. She shared the picture with the caption, “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets."

The post was showered with messages from Lopez’s friends and fans. Everyone congratulated her and Affleck on their surprise wedding.

Lopez revealed that she and Affleck eloped to Las Vegas to tie the knot. On her blog, the singer revealed that she and Affleck almost didn’t make it to their wedding but the chapel ‘graciously’ stayed open for them. She also shared pictures of the happily married couple posing in their wedding outfits. Lopez looked gorgeous in a white wedding gown while Affleck looked dapper in a white tuxedo. She posed for a quick selfie before they gave fans a look at their outfits. Lopez also revealed that she wore a wedding dress from one of her movies.

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," Lopez wrote.

