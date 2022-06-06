Jennifer Lopez Thanks ‘Those Who Lied, And Broke Her Heart’ As She Wins MTV Generation Award; Watch

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez delivered an emotional speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday. The 52-year-old was awarded the Generation Award for actors whose diverse contributions have made them household names. She also took home the best song award for the track Ön My Way" from her movie Marry Me. Lopez’s speech also included a sweet shout out to her partner and actor Ben Affleck.

The actress accepted the golden popcorn trophy at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar and delivered a five-minute-long teary-eyed speech. She started off by saying that one is only as good as the people they work with. “If you are lucky they will make you better. I have been lucky in that regard," said Lopez. I have a different kind of list of thank yous tonight," she added.

She has expressed her gratitude to all the people who gave her the life of stardom. “I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me." The Waiting For Tonight singer added, “I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow." She also mentioned that disappointment and failure have taught her to be strong" while her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme taught her to love. Lopez teared up as she mentioned her kids and the crowd cheered on expressing their support.

She continued, “I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face - or, when I wasn’t in the room - that I couldn’t do this." Lopez said that she really does not think she could have done it without those who did not believe in her capabilities. The songstress thanked her fans and then thanked her manager Benny Medina.

The entrepreneur concluded her speech by mentioning her beau as she said, “Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner, I will be home by 7!"

