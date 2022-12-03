Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring Has This Sweet Message From Ben Affleck

If there is one Hollywood pair who is the ultimate inspiration for couple goals, it is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. It is not everyday that you see a couple, who has been estranged for almost two decades, get back together. Ben and JLo have redefined love by falling in love all over again after staying apart for almost 20 years. They duo had a double marriage ceremony a few months back — first getting hitched in Las Vegas and then a more formal nuptial in Savannah, Georgia, which was attended by their friends and family members.

If their reconciliation after years was not enough to give you couple goals, then the message that JLo’s engagement ring has is sure to do so. The Waiting for Tonight singer opened up about the second engagement ring given to her by Ben Affleck in a talk with Zane Lowe from Apple Music. The ring contains a very romantic as well as emotional engraving. Ben expressed his love in the form of three words engraved into the ring, saying, “not going anywhere". Jennifer Lopez reportedly disclosed to People magazine that the words “not going anywhere" served as the inspiration for one of the songs on her recently-announced album, “This Is Me…Now."

Advertisement

These three words mean a lot as the couple who has been estranged in the past, with both going their separate ways. This message from Ben Affleck is a promise that it would not happen again. Ben and Jennifer dated in the early 2000s and were engaged in November 2002. However, differences cropped in and they called off their engagement in 2004. Both had multiple relationships throughout two decades before getting back together last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here