Jennifer Winget Celebrates Her Birthday With Tanuj Virwani Amid Dating Rumours; Pic Goes Viral

Jennifer Winget turned 37 on May 30. The actress celebrated her birthday with her ‘Code M’ co-star Tanuj Virwani. The duo has been romantically linked for a while now. To wish her on birthday, Tanuj took to his Instagram Stories and shared Jennifer’s pics where the actress can be seen cutting the cake and feeding it to Tanuj.

Posting the adorable pics, Tanuj wrote, “Happy happy bday Jen. No one wings it like winget. Ps- it’s your bday why are u feeding me??? Time To crack The Code again."

During an appearance on a chat show last year, Tanuj was asked about the relationship rumours with Jennifer, as well as a video of them at a press conference when they were repeatedly probed about their equation.

Calling Jennifer his ‘dear friend’ and ‘favourite female co-star’, Tanuj said that they were not dating. However, he went on to call her ‘amazing’.

“We are just really, really good friends. And the video in question that you bring up was just randomly taken on Valentine’s Day because we were attending an event together… She is amazing, she really is. She is by far my favourite female co-star," he said on Zoom’s By Invite Only.

In 2021, at a press meet, Tanuj and Jennifer were asked if they had any ‘specific planning’ for Valentine’s Day. “Specific planning?" she asked, while he laughed, “Main jaanta hoon aapko ek specific answer ki zaroorat hai (I know you are looking for a specific answer)."

