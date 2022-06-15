Jennifer Winget to Make Her Bollywood Debut Alongside Kartik Aaryan? Here is What We Know

Jennifer Winget is one of the highest-paid and incredibly famous actresses in the Hindi television industry. She is popularly known for her performances in projects like Code M, Beyhadh, Bepannah, and Saraswatichandra. According to a report by BollywoodLife, she will make her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in a project that will be announced soon. However, the makers and the stars are yet to confirm the report.

The publication quoted a source as saying: “Jennifer will be seen in a project with Kartik Aaryan and mostly it is a film. However, the duo hasn’t yet confirmed the news about them being together in the film or any other project. But both the actors have been approached for a project and they too have likely said yes to it."

Jennifer recently starred in the OTT series Code M season 2. The actress, in a statement, said that Code M was her OTT debut in 2020 and the first season was received very well by fans. “Code M was my OTT debut in 2020 and the first season was received so well, that there were no two ways about returning for a sequel. With the dearth and variety of content across platforms, there are also not too many shows where actresses get to play the hero," she said in a statement.

Coming back to Kartik Aaryan, the actor is basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he co-starred with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie has grossed about 173 crores in India and is aiming for 200 crores now.

According to BollywoodLife, Jennifer had received a lot of offers to work on several Bollywood projects, but she did not agree to work on any of them as she wanted to pick quality projects.

