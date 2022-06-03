Jeno and Chenle From NCT DREAM Test Positive for COVID-19, Their Upcoming Schedule Affected

South Korean band NCT DREAM’s members Jeno and Chenle tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. According to a recent statement shared by the K-pop band’s agency SM Entertainment, the two members contracted the virus which has affected their schedule for the week.

Soompi shared a statement shared by SM Entertainment which informed that Jeno had taken a self-test kit in the morning before his scheduled activities which came back negative. However, the 22-year-old singer was not feeling well ahead of their scheduled video call fan signing and received a positive test after taking a new self-test kit. Following this development, the singer immediately completed a rapid antigen test and was officially diagnosed with COVID-19.

The statement also mentioned that NCT DREAM preemptively took rapid antigen tests and Chenle also received a positive result, while the other members tested negative.

SM Entertainment added in its statement that both Jeno and Chenle have completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But following the positive test reports, they will immediately halt all activities. The two South Korean artists are currently self-quarantining as advised by health authorities, Soompi quoted SM Entertainment.

NCT DREAM is the third subunit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed in 2016. The seven-member group comprises Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

With Jeno and Chenle under quarantine, all of NCT DREAM’s scheduled activities this week, including music shows, radio appearances, and fan signings, have inevitably been canceled.

The band released its latest album, titled Beatbox last week. The album has successfully entered various iTunes song charts across the globe. It should be noted that Beatbox is NCT DREAM's repackaged version of their second full-length album Glitch Mode. The music video for Beatbox was also released last week and has been receiving a warm response from fans across the globe.

